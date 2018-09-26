Meghan Markle makes first solo royal appearance

hollywood

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the opening of the 'Oceania' exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in central London. Pic/AFP

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped out solo for the first time after getting married to Prince Harry, for the inauguration of the new Oceania art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London. For Tuesday's milestone event, Meghan paired her black Givenchy dress with Aquazzura heels and a Givenchy clutch.

Last week, Meghan hosted her first event at Kensington Palace with Harry and her mom Doria Ragland by her side. The event honoured the launch of her cookbook 'Together'. During the event, Meghan also delivered a speech in front of attendees about the cookbook and what it means to her. Next month, Meghan and Harry will go on a royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

Earlier she attended a charity polo game which was held to raise funds for Harry's charity which supports young people with HIV and Aids in Lesotho. Prince Harry got a kiss from wife Meghan, after his team Sentebale St Regis defeated Royal Salute 5-4 to win the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, England.

