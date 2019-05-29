Meghan Markle opts out from meeting Trumps during their UK state visit

international

However, the Duchess has not made any statement about it so far, and she probably isn't upset about missing this because she's definitely not a Donald fan

London (UK): Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have opted out from the British royal family's meeting with United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom in early June.

Queen Elizabeth II will be hosting Trump and his wife for their three-day visit in June. In the capital, Harry will reportedly have a private lunch with Donald and talk about who even knows what, and William and Kate will have tea with Donald on his second day.

William and Kate will also join Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Donald for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace. But Markle definitely won't make an appearance at any of these events, Cosmopolitan reports.

During all these engagements, Meghan, who just gave birth a couple of weeks ago, will likely be hanging out at Frogmore Cottage with her newborn son, Archie and enjoy the peace and privacy of her maternity leave.

According to Marie Claire, before joining the royal family, Markle, a proud feminist, had made her stance on Trump clear during the US presidential elections in 2016. Describing Trump's politics as "misogynistic" and "divisive", Markle also spoke of her support for his presidential opponent at the time, Hillary Clinton.

Appearing on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore three years ago, Meghan said: "It's really the moment I go; we film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada... Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right?"

"I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it...Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting," she added.

