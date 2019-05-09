Meghan Markle, Prince Harry name baby boy Archie
London: Ending months of widespread speculation, Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday named their newborn son Archie, the seventh in line to the British throne.
The announcement came after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor,” the royal couple announced on their official Instagram account.
Earlier, speaking in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle as Prince Harry cradled their two- day- old child, Markel, 37, said of the baby, “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s been the dream”.
