Meghan Markle support for Serena Williams

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in the stands on Saturday

Serena Williams's close friend Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seated alongside sister Venus and fashion titan Anna Wintour during her US Open singles final against Canada's Bianca Andreescu. "Meghan had flown to New York for the tennis match, leaving baby Archie at home with dad Prince Harry.

"It is understood to be the first time the Duchess has returned to New York since her baby shower in Manhattan earlier this year. Williams is believed to have co-hosted the event at Manhattan's Mark Hotel, with a host of A-listers attending including Amal Clooney.

Meghan hugged the tennis champ's husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, as she arrived at the women's singles at Flushing Meadows," reported metro.co.uk

