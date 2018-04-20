Meghan Markle will be a princess for the people, says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has penned a profile for Meghan Markle, who features in the Time 100 Influential People of 2018 list



Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, a close friend to Meghan Markle, who will become a member of the British royal family after her wedding to Prince Harry next month, is confident the compassionate and free-spirited woman will be a "princess for the people". Priyanka has penned a profile for Markle, who features in the Time 100 Influential People of 2018 list.

"Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes -- obvious in her actions -- will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness," Priyanka wrote. The "Quantico" star believes Markle's love story with Prince Harry is nothing short of a fairytale.

"This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.

"Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after," Priyanka signed off about Markle, whose "Suits" airs in India on Comedy Central. On Twitter, Priyanka congratulated her Indian friends Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli for featuring in the Time's list. She said she was happy and proud.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever