Meghan Markle's father will 'sadly' not attend her wedding

In her first solo statement issued by the palace, Meghan Markle thanked people for their messages of support since the news first emerged that her father was not going to the U.K. for the wedding



Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will "sadly" not be at her wedding to Prince Harry. She hopes he can have the "space to focus on his health". In her first solo statement issued by the palace, Meghan thanked people for their messages of support since the news first emerged that her father was not going to the U.K. for the wedding, reports ew.com.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

A royal source said that Meghan "is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding. She is with her mother and with her best friends, and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life".

On Wednesday, Thomas said that he successfully completed heart surgery and his doctors implanted multiple stents in his blood vessels. He remains hospitalised, according to TMZ. The royal source couldn't confirm the operation, but said of Meghan's father, "He has told Meghan he cannot attend due to medical reasons".

