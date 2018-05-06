Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland to discuss racial abuse

In November, Meghan Markle said it was "disheartening" to receive negative attention about her ethnicity in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry



Actress Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is ready to tell the world about the racial abuse her family has suffered since her daughters engagement to Prince Harry. Ragland is expected to open her heart in an interview with US media mogul Oprah Winfrey, reports mirror.co.uk.

They met for six hours last weekend at Winfrey's California-hacienda and discussed ideas for the interview. The chat will go ahead if Buckingham Palace gives the green light. The news comes ahead of Markle's wedding with Prince Harry. The couple will exchange vows at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19. Markle's father Thomas, 73, is Caucasian and Ragland, 61, is African-American. The Suits stars herself has spoken about the race jibes.

In November, Markle said it was "disheartening" to receive negative attention about her ethnicity in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

