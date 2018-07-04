Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe costs USD 1 million

Since her engagement to Prince Harry last November, Meghan Markle has stepped out in approximately USD 1 million worth of clothing and accessories

Dressing royal doesn't happen on discount. That's what one can say about Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe, which is estimated to be worth USD 1 million. Since her engagement to Prince Harry last November, Markle has stepped out in approximately USD 1 million worth of clothing and accessories, reports pagesix.com.

Right from her wedding outfit to her custom Givenchy ceremony gown, Markle seems to put her best foot forward when it comes to being royal ready. Markle, 36, wore her custom Givenchy ceremony gown by Clare Waight Keller clocking in at over USD 440,000 and her Stella McCartney reception look worth more than USD 157,000. She wore the printed Oscar de la Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding retails for almost USD 6,000.

She wore a USD 643 sheer-paneled Goat dress to Prince Charles' garden party. According to Katie Nicholl, royal expert, it is Prince Charles who has been picking up the tab for her "working royal wardrobe" post-nuptials. "Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I would argue that's worth every penny," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Markle may recycle some of those royal looks in the months to come, in Kate Middleton-style. "When you are buying that sort of couture with those sorts of price tags it would be criminal not to re-wear them," Nicholl said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever