Meghan Markle's Suits exit airs on television in US

Actress Meghan Markle has made her final appearance as Rachel Zane in legal drama "Suits", which ended its seventh season in the US on Wednesday. She is due to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19 in a ceremony to which 600 guests have been invited, reports bbc.com.

When the couple's engagement was announced, the 36-year-old said that she was giving up her acting career for a "new chapter" in her life. In the episode called Good-Bye, Markle's character married her long-term boyfriend Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams. The finale episode of "Suits" will air in India on Thursday on Comedy Central.

Her on-screen wedding was not as glamorous as her ceremony to Prince Harry is expected to be. The TV wedding was organised quickly in order for the pair to be able to move to Seattle for new jobs.

