Meghan Trainor quit drinking to save her voice

Singer Meghan Trainor has revealed she quit alcohol after undergoing two vocal cord surgeries. The 24-year-old star, who was diagnosed with hemorrhaged vocal cord, said to save her singing career she had to improve her lifestyle, reported People magazine.

"It really shocks you and puts you in place. I stopped drinking - I know it hurts your cords. I don't ever smoke anything, I drink a lot of water and I started eating healthier and working out more. Now mentally and physically, it's proven to work, so I'm going to keep doing that," Trainor said.

She had her first surgery in 2015, immediately following her rise to fame, and second one in 2017 for a similar reason. To mark her comeback, the singer released her newest single "No Excuses" earlier this year, which is set to appear on her yet-to-be-announced third studio album.

