Meghan Trainor wants to collaborate with Harry Styles

Singer Meghan Trainor previously teamed up with Harry Styles to pen Someday for Michael Buble



Picture courtesy/Meghan Trainor Instagram account

Singer Meghan Trainor says she wants to record a duet with former One Direction star Harry Styles. The 24-year-old singer previously teamed up with Styles to pen "Someday" for Michael Buble. ''My manager works with Harry Styles so this is great. We already wrote a song together so the chemistry is already there we just need to put out a song together. One day Harry! If you can hear this, that would be amazing. Any one of (One Direction), they're all so talented, but Harry is my fave," Trainor told BANG Showbiz.

The singer would also like to work with Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Adele and Beyonce. "Justin Timberlake - I'm dying to work with him," she added.

