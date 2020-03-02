Meghdeep Bose: Amaal Malik's tunes complement my arrangements'
Collaborating with Amaal Malik again after delivering several chartbusters, producer Meghdeep Bose on what makes them click
Despite having collaborated with Amaal Malik on several successful renditions, music producer Meghdeep Bose calls their upcoming work in the Saina Nehwal biopic, their finest. "Amaal is doing a solo project after a long time, [hence] I feel responsible to ensure that this [soundtrack] emerge as a great musical product. We are working hard towards delivering a versatile piece," Bose, who recently concluded work on Baaghi 3's Dus Bahane, and Love Aaj Kal, tells mid-day.
Their magic lies in the fact that Bose can amply experiment with Malik's "simple" melodies. "Amaal and I disagree on a lot of things, but eventually arrive at a [common] ground. His tunes are simple but meaningful; they complement my arrangements. I get to experiment with melody, and hence, his songs have always held a special place in my heart. Also, since we belong to the same generation, we've had the same set of people who have influenced us, including AR Rahman, Salim-Suleiman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Pritam."
While the recreated version of Dus Bahane in the Friday release Baaghi 3 courted controversy after the makers initially worked on it without the consent of original composers Vishal-Shekhar, Bose says the biggest challenge lay in producing a track that had already been filmed. While that may not seem like the best way to go about creating a song, he argues that in several cases, it has enhanced the final product.
"I had worked on Bol do na zara after it was initially shot to a different song. In this case, the visuals [enhanced the process] instead of creating complications. The shot began with actors Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri looking at each other, and I used that [expression] to work on the theme of the song."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe