Mehbooba demands release of Yasin Malik

Delhi's Patiala House Court today sent Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24 in connection with a 2017 terror funding and conspiracy case

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded the release of separatist leader Yasin Malik.

"Yasin Malik should be released immediately as he is really unwell. Also other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released. Sadhvi Pragya on whom there are several serious accusations has been set free," Mufti said.

Mehbooba also lodged a note of protest against a slew of measures brought about in the valley recently.

"After the encounter, families of militants are harassed and the cross LoC trade which was taking place through Muzzafarabad has also been stopped. The National Highway is closed for traffic for two days in a week and security forces are interfering in the daily life of people. We are protesting against all these issues," she said.

Elections in the state are staggered in five phases which began on April 11 and culminate on May 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

