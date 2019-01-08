Mehbooba Mufti: Coalition governments deliver results unlike one-party rule

national

Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said coalition governments deliver better results than single-party majority regimes, citing the example of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president was reacting to National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's statement asking people of Jammu and Kashmir to give a clear mandate to any one party.

"Brute majority has had a history of sellouts in JK. With 60 members NC sold out powerhouses, brought Ikhwan, task force, POTA," Mehbooba tweeted.

"Even earlier when NC had an absolute majority and unqualified political mandate it only yielded powers, resources of the state to Centre," she said.

The former chief minister further said the coalition led by her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the state had established "a high bar of achievements -- the opening of cross LOC roads (being) the singular political achievement post-independence".

She said post-Indira Gandhi era, coalition governments had delivered better results than a single-party rule.

"Even at a national level it seems post-Indira Gandhi, coalition governments have delivered better than majority party rule e.g, Vajpayee coalition, UPA-1 compared to present BJP single-party rule," she said.

"Recall Narisimarao (sic) minority government which brought the country out of it's worst economic crisis and introduced economic liberalisation," she added in the tweet.

Speaking at a function in Jammu on Monday, Abdullah had said that "experiment of coalitions" had not worked well in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I want people of the state to elect a single party government in Jammu and Kashmir, keeping in view the challenges and magnitude of problems faced by the people," he had said.