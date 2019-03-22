Mehbooba Mufti criticises ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front

national

The central government banned the JKLF led by Malik, saying the outfit is actively engaged in inciting secessionism and illegal funnelling of funds for fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday criticised the central government's decision to ban Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) which had kidnapped her sister Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.

"Yasin Malik renounced violence as a way of resolving J&K issue a long time ago. He was treated as a stakeholder in a dialogue initiated by then PM (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji. What will a ban on his organisation achieve? Detrimental steps like these will only turn Kash (sic) into an open-air prison," Mehbooba, the chief of PDP, tweeted.

Earlier today, the central government banned the JKLF led by Malik, saying the outfit is actively engaged in inciting secessionism and illegal funnelling of funds for fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government declared the outfit as "an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Prevention Act 1967", Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba told reporters here.

The JKLF was involved in the kidnapping of Mehbooba's sister Rubaiya Sayeed in December 1989, as well as the killing of four IAF personnel besides several other acts of terror.

The outfit, which had initiated a militant movement in Kashmir in 1988 and was involved in numerous acts of terror, had given up the use of gun in 1994 but continued its separatist activities.

Gauba noted that JKLF was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits, which resulted in their exodus from the valley in 1990.

At least 37 FIRs have been registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police against JKLF, two cases, including the case of murder of IAF personnel, were registered by CBI. The NIA has also registered a case, which is under investigation, the Home Secretary said.

"Government is committed to relentlessly pursuing the policy of curbing the activities of secessionist organisations which are a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. The NIA and ED are taking strong steps against these organisations," he said.

"The JKLF has many serious cases registered against it," he said, adding the action has been taken in accordance with "the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism followed by the central government."

"Yasin Malik was the mastermind behind the purging of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley and is responsible for their genocide," Gauba said while reading out the statement.

"This organisation, alongside, is also responsible for illegal funnelling of funds for fomenting terrorism. JKLF is actively involved in raising of funds and its distribution to Hurriyat cadres and stone-pelters to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley as well as for subversive activities," he added.Gauba stated that the JKLF has been "actively and continuously encouraging, feelings of enmity and hatred against the lawfully established government as well as armed rebellion."

"It is evident from these that JKLF continues to be actively engaged in supporting and inciting secessionism and terrorism including terror financing," Gauba said.

