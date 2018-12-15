Mehbooba Mufti: Knew alliance with BJP would be suicidal

national

We knew it (alliance with the BJP) was suicidal for the party, Mehbooba said

Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said her People's Democratic Party (PDP) had an alliance with the BJP knowing it will be 'suicidal'. When her party entered into a tie-up with the BJP in J&K, it was expected that prime minister Narendra Modi will reach out to Pakistan, she said.

"We knew it (alliance with the BJP) was suicidal for the party. Yet we put everything at stake. For a party which is seen as one that encourages talks with separatists, we thought Modi will rise to the occasion and since (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee did not have that kind of a mandate, we thought he will reach out to Pakistan, to the people of J&K and start what Vajpayee had left," she said.

When Vajpayee was the prime minister and her father was chief minister of J&K, the message which went out was that the Centre and the state government were on the same page, she said.

