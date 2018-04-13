Mehbooba Mufti moots death penalty for raping minor

Condemning the incident of rape and murder of eight-year-old in Kathua district, the Chief Minister, in a tweet, said that she will not let another child suffer in this way



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government will bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors.

Condemning the incident of rape and murder of eight-year-old in Kathua district, the Chief Minister, in a tweet, said that she will not let another child suffer in this way.

Mehbooba further assured the entire nation that she stands committed to ensure justice in the Kathua case. She also called for exemplary punishment for those responsible for the crime. The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10. She was reportedly held captive in a temple, sedated and raped.

