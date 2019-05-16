Mehbooba Mufti mourns death of PDP worker who was shot at by terrorists

national

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker who was shot at by terrorists in Zaipora area of south Kashmir last week succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Thursday

Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker who was shot at by terrorists in Zaipora area of south Kashmir last week succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Thursday.

"PDP worker Irfan Ahmad all of 21, a first-time voter and an upcoming cricketer succumbed to his injuries today. An only son of ailing parents, he supported them by running a pharmacy," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

PDP worker Irfan Ahmad all of 21, a first time voter & an upcoming cricketer succumbed to his injuries today. An only son of ailing parents, he supported them by running a pharmacy. Killing someone for their political affiliation is unacceptable. His martyrdom won’t be in vain — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 16, 2019

Mourning the death of her party activist, Mufti said, "Killing someone for their political affiliation is unacceptable. His martyrdom won't be in vain."

On May 8, Irfan and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, another PDP worker, were injured after a group of terrorists abducted them from a medical shop in Zainapora area of Shopian, took them to a nearby orchard and fired at them. They were first rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

(With inputs from ANI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates