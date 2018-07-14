Mehbooba Mufti: Results of attempts to split PDP will be very dangerous

In her first public appearance after resigning as Jammu and Kashmir CM, Mehbooba Mufti says her party has differences, but they can be resolved

Mehbooba Mufti offers floral tribute to the 1931 martyrs at Ziyarat Naqshband Sahab in Srinagar on Friday. Pic/PTI

In her first public appearance after resigning as Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said any attempt by the Centre to “engineer” a split in her party would have “extremely dangerous” consequences. Mehbooba resigned as chief minister on June 19 after the BJP pulled out of the coalition with the PDP in the state.

“My party is strong, there are differences which can be resolved. However, if there are any attempts to engineer a split in the PDP like it was done in 1987 to crush the Muslim United Front, the results will be extremely dangerous,” she told the media.

19 June

Day Mehbooba Mufti resigned as J&K chief minister

1931

Protest against Dogra Maharaja’s autocratic rule

‘Mufti trying to give oxygen to militants’

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has exposed her proximity with separatists by warning that if her PDP was split, it would create more militants in the state. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Mufti with her statement was “trying to give oxygen to terrorists”. “Knowing or unknowingly she has only exposed her proximity to separatists,” he said.

‘Stop horse-trading’

Omar Abdullah, NC vice-president

‘We cannot distribute the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). We cannot work then what is the point of salary? Give us our CDF. Dissolve assembly and stop horse-trading. We will talk about elections after you dissolve the assembly and stop the horse-trading and civilian killings’

Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader

‘The party (BJP) should now realise that my stand against Mufti was in the party’s favour. Thank god a quick step was taken by the Prime Minister and our support was withdrawn. The Kashmir Valley is infected by hypocritical democratic leaders such as Mufti’

