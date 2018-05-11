Mehbooba Mufti says, Opposition's role critical in strengthening democracy

She said the opposition, by bringing to the fore the dissent of the people, helped the government in its due discharge of duties



Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the role of the opposition was critical in strengthening democracy as it had to act as a buffer between the government and the people by channelizing dissent.

She said the opposition, by bringing to the fore the dissent of the people, helped the government in its due discharge of duties.

"Yesterday, at the all-party meeting also, I appealed to the opposition to help the government by reaching out to the people in their own way and channelise their grievances,¿ Mufti said in the Legislative Assembly after the election of Nirmal Singh as the new speaker.

She reminded the House of her role as the opposition leader during which she visited every corner of the state, saying it indirectly helped the government of the day to further improve their service delivery and address the issues.

Likewise, she said, the opposition at present should play its role by becoming a bridge between people and the government to put across their grievances and difficulties so that these are discussed at appropriate fora like the Assembly.

"For this, whatever support is required from the government, will be extended," she said. The chief minister said dissent is the essence of democracy and people in both the government and the opposition should be tolerant enough to criticism and opposition.

"The position of presiding officer of the House demands that the voice of every section and thought be heard and addressed appropriately which needs patience and tolerance," Mufti said. Complimenting Singh on assuming the responsibility of the speaker of the House, the chief minister said over the past three years he discharged his responsibilities as the deputy chief minister of the state without any prejudice and with utmost tolerance.

"Being a man of letters, Singh earned respect and accolades from every section of the society. I hope he will further elevate this position with his knowledge, genteel behaviour and accommodative attitude," she said.

Earlier, Singh was elected as the speaker of Legislative Assembly in a one-day special session of the legislature.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.