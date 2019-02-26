Mehbooba Mufti: There is conflict in reports over IAF strikes

international

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said: "Post pre dawn strikes carried out by IAF, conflicting reports coming in. Official communique by FS claims that terror training camps were bombed while Pak denied this

New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said there was conflict in reports confirming IAF air strikes carried out at multiple terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, which destroyed control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

Post pre dawn strikes carried out by IAF, conflicting reports coming in. Official communique by FS claims that terror training camps were bombed while Pak denied this & said that the planes made a hasty retreat after being spotted. Hope objective of both sides has been served. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 26, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said: "Post pre dawn strikes carried out by IAF, conflicting reports coming in. Official communique by FS claims that terror training camps were bombed while Pak denied this & said that the planes made a hasty retreat after being spotted. Hope objective of both sides has been served."



Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed that India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a large numberÂ of terrorists, including top commanders. The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar. The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am on Tuesday.



Pakistan Army also confirmed that Indian Air Force fighters penetrated the Line of Control (LoC) and dropped "payloads" in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) early this morning. However, they denied any damage. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, claimed that "no infrastructure got hit" and that there were "no casualties". In a tweet, Gafoor said Indian aircraft went "3-4 miles" across the LoC in Muzafarabad Sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow," he added.



It is worth mentioning that JeM carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack.

