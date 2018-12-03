Mehidy Hasan helps Bangladesh rattle West Indies to sweep series

cricket

It was Bangladeshâs first Test series win in four years, after they won the opener in Chittagong by 64 runs. West Indies wilted for 213 all out in the second innings

Mehidy Hasan

Off- spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career- best 12 wickets as Bangladesh thumped West Indies by an innings and 184 runs here yesterday to sweep the two- match series. Hasan took 7- 58 and 5- 59 in the first and second innings respectively to help the Tigers bowl out the visitors for 111 and 213 runs on the third day of the second Test. Bangladesh made 508 runs in their only innings at Shere- Bangla National Stadium to claim their first- ever victory by an innings margin.

It was Bangladesh’s first Test series win in four years, after they won the opener in Chittagong by 64 runs. West Indies wilted for 213 all out in the second innings after earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first side ever to be asked to follow- on by Bangladesh in a Test match.

Big- hitting Shimron Hetmyer scored an attacking 93 off 92 balls with nine sixes and a four to prevent a total Caribbean collapse in the second innings. But Mehidy stopped Hetmyer from scoring his maiden Test century when the batsman went for a 10th sixth, but wound up delivering it to Mohammad Mithun at long- on.

He then removed Jomel Warrican to complete his second five- wicket haul of the game before finishing with match figures of 12- 117 — the best ever Test haul for a Bangladeshi bowler. The spinner improved his own record of 12- 159 against England in 2016 at the same ground. Kemar Roach provided late entertainment with an unbeaten 37 off 49 balls with seven fours, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Taijul Islam wrapped up the innings and match when he trapped Shermon Lewis for 20 to finish with 3- 40. AFP B’desh’s Mehidy Hasan celebrates the wicket of WI’s Kieran Powell in Dhaka yesterday. PIC/ AFP Brief scores Bangladesh 508 beat WI 111 & 213 ( S Hetmyer 93; M Hasan 5- 59, T Islam 3- 40) by an innings and 184 runs 12- 117 Mehidy Hasan’s match figures against West Indies is the best by any Bangladesh bowler in Test cricket Shakib, Tamim return for ODIs DHAKA : Bangladesh selectors recalled Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan for the three- match ODI series against West Indies.

The pair missed Bangladesh’s last ODI series against Zimbabwe in October due to injury.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever