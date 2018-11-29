Mehr Jesia's celebrates 50th birthday with close pal Mozez Singh

bollywood

Mozez Singh, a close pal of Arjun Rampal, has stood by Mehr Jesia after she and the actor went their separate ways

Mehr Jesia and Mozez Singh

Mehr Jesia and buddy filmmaker Mozez Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport en route to Sri Lanka yesterday. Mehr turns 50 on November 30 and a celebration is on the cards for the landmark year. Mozez, a close pal of Arjun Rampal, has stood by Mehr after she and the actor went their separate ways.

Even after announcing that they were going their separate ways, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia still share a cordial relationship. The couple was married for 20 years and shares two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. In the joint statement issued, Arjun Rampal, and Mehr Jesia, stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways.

The statement read: "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen Shailesh Verma's Nastik.

