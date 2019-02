national

The complainant's company not only paid R29 crore to buy the property, but also spent around R8 crore to complete the project. After Choksi fled India, the construction company found out that ED would be attaching the property

Mehul Choksi

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has been booked for cheating a construction firm of Rs 37 crore. Choksi allegedly sold his property at Borivli East to the complainant's company without informing him about the status of his financial condition.

"The offence has been filed against Choksi at the Kasturba Marg police station under section 120B, 34, 406, 420," said DCP (zone 12) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod. It is not yet decided whether the EOW or local police would probe the case.

