Mekunu killed at least 30 in Oman and Yemen

Authorities say Cyclone Mekunu killed at least 30 people when it barrelled across Oman and Yemen last month. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement that the majority of the fatalities happened on the Yemeni island of Socotra, where 20 were killed.

The federation said in a statement Thursday another four were killed in Yemen’s al-Mahrah governorate, which borders Oman. In Oman, authorities had previously said at least six people were killed by the storm. Cyclone Mekunu made landfall on the Arabian Peninsula early May 26.

