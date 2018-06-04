Mekunu killed at least 30 in Oman and Yemen
Cyclone Mekunu made landfall early May 26, causing flash floods and other damage. File pic
Authorities say Cyclone Mekunu killed at least 30 people when it barrelled across Oman and Yemen last month. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement that the majority of the fatalities happened on the Yemeni island of Socotra, where 20 were killed.
The federation said in a statement Thursday another four were killed in Yemen’s al-Mahrah governorate, which borders Oman. In Oman, authorities had previously said at least six people were killed by the storm. Cyclone Mekunu made landfall on the Arabian Peninsula early May 26.
38 stranded Indians evacuated
The Indian Naval Ship, Sunayna, on Sunday helped successfully evacuate the 38 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Yemeni island of Socotra in the aftermath of cyclone Mekunu. "All 38 have been reported to be safe. Post evacuation, the ship would be proceeding towards Porbandar to disembark the Indians ashore," the Indian Navy said in a statement.
