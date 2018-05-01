Mel B, Duncan to co-host British LGBT Awards

The British LGBT Awards ceremony will take place in London on May 11



Mel B

Former Spice Girl member Mel B will host the British LGBT Awards alongside Blue's Duncan James again, the organisers announced on Monday. The ceremony will take place in London on May 11, reports mirror.co.uk. Commenting on her return to the British LGBT Awards stage after two years, Mel B said: "I said a massive 'yes' as soon as I was asked to host the British LGBT Awards again. It is such a brilliant event so I am thrilled to be back."

"I'm looking forward to helping recognise the LGBT people doing wonderful things for the community, as well as the allies who lend such vital support. I am really proud to be part of it because there is still so much to do in the fight for the full equality for LGBT+ people. It's going to be a night filled with heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, unbelievable surprises and an enviable, fabulous guest list," she added.

The British LGBT Awards was established in 2013 and has since grown to become one of Britain's most anticipated LGBT red carpet events. Duncan said: "I had a blast when I hosted the British LGBT Awards with Mel last time so I'm looking forward to doing it again. It is such an important event and I can't wait to celebrate with all of the nominees." High profile award winners have included Caitlyn Jenner and Ian McKellen.

