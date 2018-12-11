Mel B suffers two broken ribs and injures hand

hollywood

Posting a picture with her arm in giant purple foam protector, Mel B has so far kept the reason behind her accident under wraps

Singer Mel B underwent a three-hour emergency surgery here. The 43-year-old has suffered two broken ribs and a severed right hand. Posting a picture with her arm in giant purple foam protector, she has so far kept the reason behind her accident under wraps, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Spice Girl has been on a whirlwind tour promoting her new book "Brutally Honest", an autobiography laying bare her alleged abusive marriage to former husband Stephen Belafonte.

She posted on Instagram: "Suffering two broken ribs, a severed right hand needing emergency care, to having had to have over a three-hour surgery to repair the damage hence, the purple sling.

"I've had to, unfortunately, cancel my book signing today in New York, I apologise to each and everyone of you who bought their tickets to meet me today. I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it will happen at a later date. I promise.

"For now, my right hand/arm is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, oh the pain, but I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all."

She later posted a boomerang video of her bandmates coming in to see her at the hospital and wrote, "When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls [sic]"

