Mel Gibson joins Waldo

Mel Gibson is onboard the cast of action thriller "Waldo". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran actor is teaming with Charlie Hunnam and Eiza Gonzalez. Details of the Gibson's role are awaited. The film is being directed by Tim Kirkby, who has directed episodes of "Veep" and "Fleabag".

Based on Howard Gould's books, "Waldo" is the story of disgraced former LAPD detective Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), currently living a quiet life in the woods. His life comes to a halt when he is roped back into working as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric TV star's wife. Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie and Steve Shainberg are attached as producers.

