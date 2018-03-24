Melania posts White House snap with Trump, amid Playboy model affair claims

According to express.co.uk, the first couple, who rarely indulge in public displays of affection, smiled as they stood together on a balcony in the White House, amid the white snowy scenes captured behind



Representational Pic

US First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday posted a White House snap with her husband and President Donald Trump, amid claims from a Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who alleged that she had a sexual encounter with the US President.

According to express.co.uk, the first couple, who rarely indulge in public displays of affection, smiled as they stood together on a balcony in the White House, amid the white snowy scenes captured behind.

Melania wore a burgundy double-breasted coat with a fur collar and matching leather gloves. While her husband, President Trump donned a dark coat, a white shirt and a blue, white and black striped tie.

The Washington Monument, which commemorates George Washington, was seen in the background. Melania captioned the image: 'Greetings from @whitehouse.'

Melania posted another image of a snowy White House from a different angle.

President Trump and Melania, both of them have a 12-year-old son named Barron has been hit by a series of affair claims by adult models.

McDougal on Friday claimed in a CNN interview that President Trump had tried to offer her money after they allegedly went intimate.

The model spoke about her decade-old alleged affair with the US President and the impact of the same on her personal life.

Further, McDougal expressed her remorse and apologised to Melania.

Earlier in January, another US-based adult star named Stormy Daniels had filed a civil lawsuit against President Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement which contains details about her alleged nine-month affair with the latter.

