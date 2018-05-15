Melania Trump hospitalised after 'successful' kidney surgery

Melania Trump underwent an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney issue. She will likely remain there for the duration of the week

Melania Trump. Pic/AFP

Washington: US First Lady Melania Trump has undergone a 'successful' kidney surgery and is currently recuperating at a naval hospital in Maryland, her office said. She underwent the surgery at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda on Monday, New York Post reported.

"Melania Trump underwent an embolisation procedure to treat a benign kidney issue. She will likely remain there for the duration of the week," her office said in a statement.

"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," it said.

An embolisation is a minimally invasive treatment that blocks one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels. A spokeswoman for the First Lady declined to offer more details on her condition, but said the 48-year-old is recovering.

"She's doing great. She's in good spirits," Stephanie Grisham told the Post.

President Donald Trump stayed behind in the White House, officials said, since his travel to the hospital could have meant a press pool would have camped out during the private medical procedure.

But once the East Wing announced her hospital stay, the President boarded Marine One two hours later to visit his wife.

"Heading over to Walter Reed Medical Center to see our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted. "Successful procedure, she is in good spirits. Thank you to all of the well-wishers!"

Earlier on Monday, Trump kept a light schedule with no public events and was planning to visit his wife.

The East Wing keeping her medical condition private until after the procedure was nothing unusual, the Post said.

She largely stayed away from the campaign trail during her husband's 2016 historic run for the White House and has only of late taken on a more public role.

Video

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever