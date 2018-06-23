Melania Trump wears a jacket that says "I really don't care, do you?" on migrant visit

"It's a jacket," Grisham said. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe."

First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read 'I really don't care, do u?' as she boarded a flight on Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents. Pic/AFP

Melania Trump has surprised the world by visiting child migrants on the US-Mexico border — but it was her choice of clothing that stunned the Internet: a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"

A tone-deaf sartorial decision — or a hidden message from the first lady? And if so, to whom? The images of Melania Trump sporting the olive green khaki jacket surfaced as the White House struggles to calm international anger over the practice of splitting migrant children from their parents. Asked about the military-style jacket with large white brush-style lettering — apparently sold for $39 at Zara — the first lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said "there was no hidden message."

"It's a jacket," Grisham said. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." But the president's take on the jacket told a decidedly different story: "'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" Donald Trump tweeted. Melania's trip came a day after Trump made a decision to end the practice of splitting immigrant families that has left over 2,300 minors separated from their parents.

