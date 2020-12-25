Search

Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test

Updated: 25 December, 2020 10:22 IST | PTI | Melbourne

The fate of the third Test has been shrouded in uncertainty since earlier this month after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the northern beaches in Sydney, which is scheduled to host the third Test from January 7.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Cricket Australia on Thursday said Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the thirst Test between India and Australia if Sydney's COVID-19 situation renders it "untenable" despite efforts being made to continue with the original schedule.

First Published: 25 December, 2020 09:16 IST

