Melbourne Test: Ravi Shastri hails 'one of the greatest comebacks' in history

India's head coach Ravi Shastri termed his team's eight-wicket win against Australia on Tuesday as "one of the greatest comebacks" in the history of the game after the visitors were "blown away" in the series-opener in Adelaide.

Shastri lauded the entire team with special praise for resilient debutants Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj after the 36 all out nightmare in the opening Test in Adelaide.

"I think it will go down in the annals of not only Indian cricket but world cricket as one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the game," Shastri replied when asked to rate the win taking his four decades of association with country's cricket establishment into

account.

"To be rolled over for 36 in three days and then get up and ready to punch back was outstanding. Boys deserve all credit for the character they showed. It's real character," said the former all-rounder, who is never short of words when it comes to praising his team.

In a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, a victory like this would certainly bring smiles on the faces of Indian fans, feels Shastri. "I think it's a great present from the team for the millions of fans around the world to have a happy new year, bringing some smiles on the faces going into the New Year," he said.

Fearless cricket has been the mantra of a Virat Kohli-led unit for long and the team led by Ajinkya Rahane didn't deviate from the script. "That's the brand of cricket we have been playing for the last three or four years," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever