Melissa McCarthy may play Ursula in Disney's 'Little Mermaid'

Actress Melissa McCarthy may play the sea witch Ursula in the live-action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid' by Disney studio. McCarthy is in early talks for the role and the deal is not sealed yet, Variety reported. McCarthy will also sing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls', one of the classic villain songs in the Disney archive.

Helmed by director Rob Marshall and scripted by David Magee, the film will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes. The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca.

The original version revolves around a mermaid princess who sought to meet a human prince on land.

Adaptation into live-action features seems to be going well with the Disney studio, recently its live-action remake 'Aladdin' minted USD 820 million worldwide. Another live-action film 'The Lion King' will release next month.

Recently seen in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?', McCarthy has worked in 'Spy', 'The Heat', and 'Bridesmaids' which earned her an Oscar nomination for best-supporting actress.

