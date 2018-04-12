Melissa McCarthy to star in Super-Intelligence

Melissa McCarthy marks the fourth collaboration between Falcone and McCarthy after Tammy, The Boss and upcoming Life of the Party, which is set to release on May 11



Melissa McCarthy

Actor Melissa McCarthy is all set to star in the action comedy Super-Intelligence. To be directed by Ben Falcone from a script by Steve Mallory, the film follows Carol Peters, a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world's first super-intelligence - an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Falcone and McCarthy after Tammy (2014), The Boss (2016) and upcoming Life of the Party, which is set to release on May 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Falcone and McCarthy will also produce the project through their banner On the Day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever