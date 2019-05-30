Melodious 'badhaiyan' from Varanasi for Narendra Modi ahead of oath
The composition describes Modi as the incarnation of Lord Rama and compares his mother to Kaushalya
Countless wishes poured in for Narendra Modi ahead of his swearing-in as the Prime Minister, however, one wish from his constituency Varanasi stood out as it struck all the right notes. Noted Hindustani classical singer Channulal Mishra crooned a short, self-written song for Modi and heaped praises on the Prime Minister.
The Padma Bhushan awardee blessed and congratulated Modi in a mix of Hindi and Awadhi. The composition describes Modi as the incarnation of Lord Rama and compares his mother to Kaushalya.
"Everything good happens with God's blessings. It's a big and auspicious day for Kashi and for Modi Ji," the noted singer told ANI with a broad smile.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and struck a chord with residents of the city by referring to himself as their 'Sevak' and offering prayers at the prominent Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Other than artists and Bollywood celebrities like Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani, leaders and representatives of eight countries, including Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his new cabinet.
Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to have representation from most allies and showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions.
There is also a buzz about Shah, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and is a key architect of the BJP's thumping victory of 303 seats in the Lok Sabha, joining the government.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event.
