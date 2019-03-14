Member of banned Khalistan Commando Force arrested in Delhi

crime

New Delhi: A member of the banned terrorist group and an associate of Jarnail Singh Bhinderwale, who was killed by the Indian Army in Operation Blue Star in 1984, was nabbed by the Delhi police on Wednesday.

The accused Gursewak Singh, 53, is a member of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and was planning to re-constitute his organisation on directions of KCF Chief Paramjeet Singh Panjwad, who was based in Pakistan, police said.

Singh was also in touch with Jagtaar Singh Hawara and other terrorists lodged in various jails in India, including Tihar jail, police said, adding the Crime Branch arrested Gursewak from ISBT Delhi on March 12, where he had come to meet one of his contacts.

Gursewak was previously involved in more than 50 cases of terrorist activities, murders of cops and informers, robberies in banks and police station among others, said Ajit Kumar Singla, additional commissioner of police (Crime).

