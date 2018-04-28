Member of Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission held on charges of forgery, impersonation

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told the media that Chaudhary would at times âpull upâ the officer and also District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari on telephone pretending to be former Union Finance Minister



Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission member Afzal Chaudhary, sacked on Thursday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested on Friday, on charges of forgery and impersonation.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told the media that Chaudhary would at times “pull up” the officer and also District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari on telephone pretending to be former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha or Gujarat leader Shankarsinh Vaghela or Ashok Bhan, an MLA and son of former Uttar Pradesh Governor Suraj Bhan.

5 Total number of sim cards recovered from the accused

