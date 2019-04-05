Memeber of Parliaments vote in favour of further Brexit delay

Updated: Apr 05, 2019, 09:48 IST | Agencies

With options running out, May switched course and invited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for talks on Wednesday in a bid to forge a compromise that avoids a chaotic "no-deal" departure from the European Union in eight days' time.

Theresa May

The British government and the main opposition were to hold further crisis talks on Thursday after MPs voted in favour of a Brexit delay that would avoid Britain crashing out of the EU on April 12.

With options running out, May switched course and invited Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for talks on Wednesday in a bid to forge a compromise that avoids a chaotic "no-deal" departure from the European Union in eight days' time. Negotiating teams for both sides were to meet again on Thursday for a full day of urgent discussions.

In a rushed parliamentary bid to avoid Britain leaving the EU without a divorce deal next Friday, MPs voted by the narrowest of margins late Wednesday in favour of draft legislation that would force the government to seek to delay Brexit beyond April 12. The bill will now pass to the House of Lords for final approval on Thursday.

theresa maybrexitworld newslondonunited kingdom

