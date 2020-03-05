Memorable Memories for ARC Trophy
Despite the presence of strong contenders like Castilian (P Trevor up) and Mzilikazi (P S Kaviraj up), I am tempted to nominate the Imtiaz Sait-trained Memorable Memories (A Sandesh up) for the Amateur Riders' Club Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card.
The reason the Saamidd - Celtic Memories four-year-old filly, who is bidding for a hat-trick now, has displayed remarkable improvement this Mumbai season, and seems to be on upgrade.
First race at 3 pm.
Selections:
Costa Del Sol Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Nusrat 1, Forever Free 2, Nightfall 3.
P R Mehta Trophy (Class III; 2400m)
Daddy's Pride 1, Nicollini 2, Ithaca 3.
Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1200m)
Memorable Memories 1, Castilian 2, Mzilikazi 3.
D W Reid Plate (Class V; 1000m)
C'Est L'Amour 1, Majestical 2, Va Bene 3.
Keukenhof Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
Parisian 1, Noble Heir 2, Shae 3.
A F S Talyarkhan Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Treasure Hunt 1, Aegon 2, Alluring Silver 3.
Costa Del Sol Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Caesar 1, So Splendid 2, Honourable Eyes 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Parisian (5-2)
Upset: Spiro Spero (6-7)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
