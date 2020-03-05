Memorable Memories for ARC Trophy

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Despite the presence of strong contenders like Castilian (P Trevor up) and Mzilikazi (P S Kaviraj up), I am tempted to nominate the Imtiaz Sait-trained Memorable Memories (A Sandesh up) for the Amateur Riders' Club Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card.

The reason the Saamidd - Celtic Memories four-year-old filly, who is bidding for a hat-trick now, has displayed remarkable improvement this Mumbai season, and seems to be on upgrade.

First race at 3 pm.

Selections:

Costa Del Sol Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Nusrat 1, Forever Free 2, Nightfall 3.

P R Mehta Trophy (Class III; 2400m)

Daddy's Pride 1, Nicollini 2, Ithaca 3.

Amateur Riders' Club Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Memorable Memories 1, Castilian 2, Mzilikazi 3.

D W Reid Plate (Class V; 1000m)

C'Est L'Amour 1, Majestical 2, Va Bene 3.

Keukenhof Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Parisian 1, Noble Heir 2, Shae 3.

A F S Talyarkhan Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Treasure Hunt 1, Aegon 2, Alluring Silver 3.

Costa Del Sol Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Caesar 1, So Splendid 2, Honourable Eyes 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Parisian (5-2)

Upset: Spiro Spero (6-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

