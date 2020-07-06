Memories for keeps

Sign up

If you think that your memories are worth a million stories and deserve a suitable platform to be documented, sign up for a beginner's course with Pragya Bhagat, a spoken-word poet, and award-winning essayist and author.

"Writing a memoir is a skill that requires a delicate balance of association and disconnect. From fleshing out certain characters and events, and leaving out others, to zooming in and out of moments, memoir writing is a fairly intense way of documenting the journey of who you are, how you see your memories and your history. Also, the act of putting memories down on paper is cathartic because you are translating what you are struggling with into words," says Bhagat, whose work is associated with mental health, belonging, and body image.

This workshop will focus on key elements like different forms and myths of memoirs, developing your persona, developing characters, learning to access memories and converting them into scenes. Participants will also receive feedback on writing prompts and end the course with book and essay recommendations to continue their memoir-writing journey.

"Memoir writing is an excellent way of developing storytelling skills. You have the content, you have your story. You just have to find a way to narrate it," Bhagat signs off.

On July 7, 9, 14 and 16, 6 to 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,900

