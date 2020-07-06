Memories uprooted! Amitabh Bachchan laments the loss of Gulmohar tree at Prateeksha

The rains that lashed the city uprooted a gulmohar tree at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Prateeksha. Big B had planted it in 1976, when he and wife Jaya moved to the Juhu Scheme address — their home prior to Jalsa.

The veteran superstar shared the news on his blog and wrote, "It broke away from its roots, slipped down and lay there motionless without harming a soul. Along with it fell over 43 years of its history."

Big B further wrote, "the day in 1976 we moved into the first house that this generation had ever bought and built, and called its own .. it was planted as a sapling, a mere few inches in its height .. in the middle of the lawn that surrounded the property."

Bachchan recalled that the sapling was positioned in the middle of the lawn, the day his father Harivanshrai Bachchan named the bungalow after one of the words in his poem, which read, "Swagat sab ke liye yahaan par, nahin kissi ke liye prateeksha."

The tree was a witness to festivals and celebrations, including Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, when it was adorned with lights. The gulmohar's canopy served as an ideal place for Big B to unwind and catch up on his reading. The tree is gone, but its legacy lives on.

Big B further wrote in his blog, "the children grew up around it .. as did the grandchildren .. their birthdays and the festivities of festivals all decorated this GulMohar beautiful tree, with its bright orange flowers that bloomed during the summer .. the children did get married just a few feet away from it .. and it stood guardian above them .. its branches bowed down with the weight of grief and sorrow when the elders passed away .. Babuji, Maa ji .. their prayer meet on the 13th and the 12th day after the passing all within its shadow of grief .. the holika .. the burning of the evil forces a day before the celebrations of Holi , burnt about it .. as did all the lights of Deepavali adorn its branches .. the pooja's of Satyanarayan and the havans for peace and prosperity, within its watchful grace. And today away from all the miseries that abound .. it quietly fell .. without harming a soul .. slipped down and lay there motion less .. the flowers it enriched itself with strewn about .. the branches and leaves upon it unmoving despite the breeze of the monsoon showers .. quiet .. gigantic .. and generous in its death .. [sic]"

