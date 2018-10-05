Men harass teacher inside school; FIR registered

crime

According to a complaint filed by the teacher, some 10-12 men, some of whom were in an inebriated condition, entered the primary school and started misbehaving with her

Representational image

An FIR was registered Friday against unidentified persons for allegedly entering a state-run school in Dataganj area and harassing a female teacher, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the teacher, some 10-12 men, some of whom were in an inebriated condition, entered the primary school and started misbehaving with her. She later closed the classroom door and locked her inside. The accused also reportedly tore off the school register and fled the spot, Additional SP Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said. The matter is being probed, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever