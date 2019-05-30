Men In Black: Agent Sanya Malhotra's 'dhakad' new trailer is out

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra has lent her voice to an international alien spy film, Men in Black: International, where Sanya has given voice to 'Agent M' played by Tessa Thompsons who will protect the Earth

Sanya Malhotra took to her social media and shared the trailer of the first ever film that she has dubbed for, and has called it 'Dhakad'. The actress has lent her voice to an international alien spy film, Men in Black: International, where Sanya has given voice to 'Agent M' played by Tessa Thompsons who will protect the Earth.

The Hindi trailer surely sounds amazing with Sanya's voiceover, and the Dangal actress just called it a Dhakad trailer while sharing it.

Sanya has never done a hardcore action film till date and this is the first time the actress is part of an action film; this is the first time Sanya will be doing action without actually doing the action.

After Dangal, the actress went through a huge transformation and she is now lending a voice to a character without filming for it; the icing on the cake is that it is an action film which is very difficult to dub for. The trailer starts with Sanya and Siddhant, who are seen wearing black suits with black sunglasses just like the cast of the film.

The actress had wrapped up the previous year with a bang at the box office. Sanya has been a part of huge successes like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and has delivered critically-acclaimed performances.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received applause after the screening of her films at international film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the critically-acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

