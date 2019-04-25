Men in Black: International trailer - Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson suit up

hollywood

The two-minute forty-three-second trailer of Men in Black: International features Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as two MIB agents

The second trailer of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson-starrer Men In Black International has just dropped and the agents are all set to tackle a global threat. Sony Pictures released the second official trailer of the film and it is quite enthralling.

The two-minute forty-three-second trailer features Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as two MIB agents. MiB cleaned up the memory of Thompson's parents when she was a child. Since then, she has been tracing the whereabouts of MiB. LAter, she is teamed up with Hemsworth for a mission in London to fight off some aliens.

Watch the second trailer of Men In Black: International

The trailer makes it evident that the film is an excellent amalgamation of action with animation. The trailer ends with Tessa, firing the 'most powerful weapon in the galaxy'. The film is being helmed by F. Gary Gray. The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani.

Based on the comic book series, the Men in Black movie franchise kicked off in 1997. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

Men In Black International is slated to release on June 14, 2019.

Watch the first trailer of Men In Black: International

