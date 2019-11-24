Men men men men manly men

And so we celebrated International Men's Day last week. My women friends were appalled. "Every day is a man's day, so what's the big deal? Why give them an extra special day?," they collectively thundered. I maintained a measured silence.

You see, dear reader, I understand that we have a Sparrows Day as the tiny bird species is heading towards extinction (my Parsi friends have demanded a Vulture Day, too). A Polar Bear Swim Day also makes sense with global warming reaching dangerous proportions. Ice Cream For Breakfast Day is a fab concept for non-diabetics. But an International Men's day…umm, I'm confused. An International Women's Day was tough enough to fathom, but a day for men seems like an overkill. Apparently, there are a few more international and national days in the pipeline—International Blooper Day suggested by Prezzie Trump; National Silence Day by Rahul Gandhi; International Hide Behind Anonymity Day by the Twitterati; Rename Every UP City Day by Yogi Adityanath; Try Your Hand at Everything But Politics Day and Extra Long Words Day by Shashi Tharoor; Pink Ball Day by Saurav Ganguly and so and so forth.

So, in the honour of International Men's Day, I'd like to share with you some of the types of men I met in the last year.

Here is a tiny sample: Apple men, Alpha Male men, BMW men, betting men, chivalrous men, chauvinistic men, do-you-know-who-my-father-is? men, debt equity men, death metal men, Formula 1 Racing men, Harley Davidson men, hedge fund manager men, FedEx vs Rafa vs Djoko men, heterosexual men, homophobic men, metrosexual men, retrosexual men, feminist men, misogynistic men, mysterious men, male menopausal men, #MeToo men, Mercedes men, Nouveau Riche men, Kishore Kumar vs Mohammed Rafi men, single-ready-to-mingle men, Single Malt men, Goth men, Grunge men, GQ men, geek men, Greek God men, golf men, poker men, joker men, six-pack-abs men, six-pack-beer men, Breaking Bad men, bad boy men, Mad Men men, ad men, sad men, Man U men, Liverpool men, Chelsea men vs Arsenal men, NoBo men vs SoBo men, gadget men, life-of-the-party men, only-this-party-should-rule-the-country men, obscene men and women-should-be-seen-and-not-heard men, hen-pecked men, mom-will-choose-my-bride-but-I-will-still-visit-Bangkok-once-a-month men, Kindle men, Tinder men, Windows men, PlayStation men, PUBG men, social media men, socialist men, socialite men, vegan men, Valentine's Day romantic men, self-obsessed men, selfie-obsessed men and Two-and-A-Half-Men men.

Happy International Men's Day, men.

Rahul daCunha is an adman, theatre director/playwright, photographer and traveller. Reach him at rahul.dacunha@mid-day.com

