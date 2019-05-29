Menstrual Hygiene Day: PadMan cast Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte celebrate Periods
On Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar, who gave a push to a conversation on menstrual hygiene with his film PadMan, urged people to help women feel hygienic and safe
On Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar, who gave a push to a conversation on menstrual hygiene with his film "PadMan", urged people to help women feel hygienic and safe.
"Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day to all the girls, mothers and sisters. Let's all help every girl child feel hygienic, safe and confident every day of the month. Period," Akshay wrote on Instagram.
Along with the social media post, he also shared a still from his movie. He, along with his co-star Radhika Apte among others, are seen holding sanitary pads.
Radhika also wrote: "Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day."
View this post on Instagram
"PadMan", directed by R. Balki, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. Arunachalam's fight against menstrual taboo was even narrated in Twinkle Khanna's book "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad."
Also Read: Women will find Manushi Chillar's post about periods on Menstrual Hygiene Day relatable
Top entertainment stories of the day
- Veeru Devgan's demise: Rani Mukerji, John Abraham, Karan Johar visit Ajay Devgn's house
- Arjun Kapoor gives an epic reply to fan's tweet on 'hating Sridevi and dating Malaika Arora'
- How Disha Patani, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana stay fit during vacations
- Vicky Kaushal-starrer Udham Singh gets a 'Scarface' twist to his look
- Shashank Khaitan's espionage thriller starring Varun Dhawan on the backburner
- Abhay Deol on digital debut: No one is giving me any work
- Here's what Arjun Kapoor has to say about sister Anshula Kapoor's marriage
- Malaika Arora mobbed by selfie-seeking fans in Bandra
- Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji to reunite for Bunty Aur Babli sequel?
- Bandra Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor's thigh-high slit maxi dress looks too hot to handle
- Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata and kids Iqra-Shahraan dine out in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
mid-day exclusive video: Akshay Kumar in Sit with Hitlist