Menstrual Hygiene Day: PadMan cast Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte celebrate Periods

A still from PadMan/picture courtesy: Akshay Kumar's Instagram account

On Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar, who gave a push to a conversation on menstrual hygiene with his film "PadMan", urged people to help women feel hygienic and safe.

"Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day to all the girls, mothers and sisters. Let's all help every girl child feel hygienic, safe and confident every day of the month. Period," Akshay wrote on Instagram.

Along with the social media post, he also shared a still from his movie. He, along with his co-star Radhika Apte among others, are seen holding sanitary pads.

Radhika also wrote: "Happy Menstrual Hygiene Day."

View this post on Instagram Happy menstrual hygiene day!! #28thmay #menstrualhygieneday A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) onMay 28, 2019 at 1:24am PDT

"PadMan", directed by R. Balki, is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolution in the field of affordable menstrual hygiene. Arunachalam's fight against menstrual taboo was even narrated in Twinkle Khanna's book "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad."

