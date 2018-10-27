Mental health issues sideline Aussie cricket young gun Pucovski

cricket

The 20-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia last week, putting him on the radar of Test selectors

England's paceman Chris Woakes (R) bowls to Cricket Australia XI batsman Matthew Short as Will Pucovski (L) looks on during the first day of a four-day Ashes tour match at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville. PETER PARKS / AFP

One of Australia's most promising young batsmen Will Pucovski will be sidelined from cricket for an indefinite period due to mental health issues, officials said.

The 20-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia last week, putting him on the radar of Test selectors.

But he was left out of their Sheffield Shield clash this week against New South Wales.

In a statement late Friday, Victoria team management said he was "currently receiving treatment for a mental health-related illness".

"Will is a terrific young player and we need to do what's best for him at this time," said Cricket Victoria general manager Shaun Graf.

"We'll continue to work with our medical staff to determine the best training and preparation plan to support Will at this time."

According to local media, Pucovski has a history of concussion, including three last season.

The talented right-hander's double century made him only the ninth player in Sheffield Shield history to score 200 before his 21st birthday.

It put him in distinguished company alongside the likes of Donald Bradman, Ricky Ponting, Doug Walters and Ian Chappell.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever