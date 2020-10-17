Mental health matters

Sign up

Living with a mental health condition can be a dilemma. More so, when you cannot find the right words to express your inner turmoil and silent battles to a loved one. The question remains — should the onus of seeking help lie on the person facing the trauma? Shouldn't caregivers and loved ones be able to pick up signs and extend a hand at all times?

As October brings the much-needed conversation around mental health into the spotlight, Kommune in collaboration with InnerHour is holding a one-of-its-kind monologue show, A Moment in my Time. Curated by theatre person Sheena Khalid, the show will witness personal stories of real people who have lived with experiences of mental illnesses and dealt with them.

A mental health care workshop titled What My Pain Is Telling Me conducted by clinical psychologist Pratishtha Trivedi Mirza, will follow next. After this, artist and mental health advocate Sanchana Krishnan, will help attendees decode emotions like sadness, grief and anger through a movement and verbal expression workshop and discover self-help strategies to cope with them. The finale will have participants pen a story of how a troubling situation or struggle could be dealt with, using a coping mechanism of their choice.

On Today, 7 pm (RSVP mandatory)

Log on to insider.in

