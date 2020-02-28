Mentalhood releases character intros that will take you on a small adventure ride

After receiving a thunderous response on the teaser of Mentalhood the audiences were all excited for the trailer and the trailer surely has some mix emotions of fun and struggle. All the characters seem competitive yet fun and team up together to fight their battles.

The first character, Namrata is played by Shilpa Shukla who is a mom of a lovely daughter and is also a boss-woman who manages a business by herself and firmly takes care and keeps her family intact. Namrata knows how to maintain a balance between her work life and family and is feminist. She considers herself a good mother because she does whatever it takes to make a good future for her daughter.

The second character Diksha who played by Shruti Seth is the synonym of all things everything natural. She is a yoga teacher and lives all by nature and has her own bitter-sweet part of her life. She is a super healthy mom and follows a diet and surely gives really solid yoga sessions.

The third character being Preity is played by Diksha Shah, the Punjabi mother of two sons and has the most adventurous life having sons who are totally notorious and has good cardio all day by running behind their sons and has the most amount of thrills waiting for her in her everyday life.

Mentalhood is surely going to give you a glimpse into the lives of mommies and al the struggles they go through in their everyday lives and how they are able to ace it all. Mentalhood starring Karisma Kapoor also marks the digital debut of the actress and is going to be streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from 11th March 2020.

